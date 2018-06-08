Amundi Interinvest - Diversi
LIOIDVI:LX
4,899.65
EUR
更新日時 2018/06/08
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
4,876.45 - 4,998.65
1年トータルリターン
-0.20%
年初来リターン
-1.21%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/08/2018)
4,899.65
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/08/2018)
49.962
設定日
12/23/1991
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
YANNICK QUENEHEN
定額申込手数料
4.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.20%
経費率
-
企業概要
Amundi Interinvest - Diversifie is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests principally in stocks and bonds denominated in various currencies.
住所Amundi
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-47-67-6667 Tel