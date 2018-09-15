Lion Huixin Guaranteed Fund
LIOHXGU:CH
1.0104
CNY
0.0000
0.00%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.9690 - 1.0121
1年トータルリターン
0.24%
年初来リターン
3.74%
前日終値
1.0104
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
1.0104
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 06/29/2018)
668.162
設定日
06/01/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ZHANG LE-SAI
定額申込手数料
1.20%
償還手数料
2.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.20%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lion Huixin Guaranteed Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund seeks to achieve capital appreciation through CPPI. The Fund invests approximately 0 - 40% of its total asset in equities and approximately 60-100% of its total asset in fixed-income products.
住所Lion Fund Management Co.,Ltd.
4013 Shennan Avenue,
19,20/Fl Xingye Building
Shenzhen
China
電話番号86-755-8302-6688 Tel
Webサイトwww.lionfund.com.cn