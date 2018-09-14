SVS Church House Investment
LIOCHHI:LN
114.00
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
113.40 - 116.60
1年トータルリターン
-0.42%
年初来リターン
-1.32%
前日終値
114.00
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
114
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 09/14/2018)
308.000
設定日
12/11/2000
直近配当額 ( 04/03/2018)
0.559
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.96%
ファンドマネージャ
JAMES MAHON / JEREMY WHARTON
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.80%
経費率
0.81%
企業概要
SVS Church House Investment Grade Fixed Interest Fund is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund aims to secure a high level of income. The Fund invests in investment grade corporate bonds, United Kingdom Government Gilts and supra-national issues.
住所Church House Investments Ltd
6 York House
Coldharbour, Sherborne
Dorset DT9 4JW
United Kingdom
電話番号44-1935-382-620
Webサイトwww.church-house.co.uk