Liontrust Global Funds PLC -

LIOAIA2:ID
9.40
EUR
0.16
1.74%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.11 - 11.22
1年トータルリターン
-7.77%
年初来リターン
-10.78%
前日終値
9.24
ファンド分類
Asian Pacific Region ex Japan
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Asian Pacific Region ex Japan
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
9.3985
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 09/14/2018)
12.932
設定日
07/31/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MARK WILLIAMS / SHASHANK SAVLA
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
IHU8:IND
30.00 703.74 千 5.27
DIF/F:TB
ﾃﾞｼﾞﾀﾙ･ﾃﾚｺﾐｭﾆｹｰｼｮﾝｽﾞ･ｲﾝﾌﾗｽﾄﾗ
842.65 千 386.18 千 2.89
1101:TT
台湾水泥 [台湾ｾﾒﾝﾄ]
271.70 千 374.62 千 2.81
819:HK
天能動力国際[ﾃｨｴﾝﾉﾝ･ﾊﾟﾜｰ･ｲﾝﾀ
300.00 千 372.66 千 2.79
2020:HK
安踏体育用品 [ｱﾝﾀ・ｽﾎﾟｰﾂ･ﾌﾟﾛ
67.00 千 364.92 千 2.73
9910:TT
豊泰企業[ﾌｪﾝﾀｲ･ｴﾝﾀｰﾌﾟﾗｲｾﾞｽ]
59.48 千 360.19 千 2.70
868:HK
信義玻璃控股 [信義ｶﾞﾗｽ]
288.00 千 359.59 千 2.69
005935:KS
ｻﾑｽﾝ電子
9.90 千 353.08 千 2.64
552:HK
中国通信服務[ﾁｬｲﾅ･ｺﾐｭﾆｹｰｼｮﾝｽ
407.94 千 337.83 千 2.53
3533:TT
ﾛﾃｽ
43.00 千 328.99 千 2.46
企業概要
Liontrust Global Funds PLC - Asia Income Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to seek a high level of income with long-term capital appreciation over a long term investment horizon. The Fund invests 85% of its assets in the Master Fund which predominantly invested in Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) equities and equity-related derivatives.
住所
Liontrust Investment Funds Ltd
2 Savoy Court
London WC2R 0EZ
United Kingdom
電話番号
44-207-412-1700
Webサイト
www.liontrust.co.uk