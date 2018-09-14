Liontrust Global Funds PLC -
LIOAIA2:ID
9.40
EUR
0.16
1.74%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.11 - 11.22
1年トータルリターン
-7.77%
年初来リターン
-10.78%
前日終値
9.24
52週レンジ
9.11 - 11.22
1年トータルリターン
-7.68%
年初来リターン
-10.78%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Asian Pacific Region ex Japan
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Asian Pacific Region ex Japan
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
9.3985
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 09/14/2018)
12.932
設定日
07/31/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MARK WILLIAMS / SHASHANK SAVLA
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
IHU8:IND
|30.00
|703.74 千
|5.27
|
DIF/F:TB
ﾃﾞｼﾞﾀﾙ･ﾃﾚｺﾐｭﾆｹｰｼｮﾝｽﾞ･ｲﾝﾌﾗｽﾄﾗ
|842.65 千
|386.18 千
|2.89
|
1101:TT
台湾水泥 [台湾ｾﾒﾝﾄ]
|271.70 千
|374.62 千
|2.81
|
819:HK
天能動力国際[ﾃｨｴﾝﾉﾝ･ﾊﾟﾜｰ･ｲﾝﾀ
|300.00 千
|372.66 千
|2.79
|
2020:HK
安踏体育用品 [ｱﾝﾀ・ｽﾎﾟｰﾂ･ﾌﾟﾛ
|67.00 千
|364.92 千
|2.73
|
9910:TT
豊泰企業[ﾌｪﾝﾀｲ･ｴﾝﾀｰﾌﾟﾗｲｾﾞｽ]
|59.48 千
|360.19 千
|2.70
|
868:HK
信義玻璃控股 [信義ｶﾞﾗｽ]
|288.00 千
|359.59 千
|2.69
|
005935:KS
ｻﾑｽﾝ電子
|9.90 千
|353.08 千
|2.64
|
552:HK
中国通信服務[ﾁｬｲﾅ･ｺﾐｭﾆｹｰｼｮﾝｽ
|407.94 千
|337.83 千
|2.53
|
3533:TT
ﾛﾃｽ
|43.00 千
|328.99 千
|2.46
企業概要
Liontrust Global Funds PLC - Asia Income Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to seek a high level of income with long-term capital appreciation over a long term investment horizon. The Fund invests 85% of its assets in the Master Fund which predominantly invested in Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) equities and equity-related derivatives.
住所Liontrust Investment Funds Ltd
2 Savoy Court
London WC2R 0EZ
United Kingdom
電話番号44-207-412-1700
Webサイトwww.liontrust.co.uk