Linyuan China Investment Fun
LINYUAN:KY
107.57
HKD
更新日時 2018/01/31
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
94.45 - 107.57
1年トータルリターン
17.68%
年初来リターン
10.85%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
China
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 01/31/2018)
107.57
資産総額 (HKD) ( -)
-
設定日
04/08/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Linyuan China Investment Fund is an open-end fund registered in the Cayman Islands. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of listed companies, whose businesses are located and/or primarily focused in China.
住所Linyuan Investment Management Intern
3rd Floor, Queensgate House
113 South Church Street, George Town
P.O. Box 10240 Grand Cayman KY1-1002
Cayman Islands
電話番号-
Webサイト
-