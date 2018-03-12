Lincoln UK Fixed Interest Pe
LINUKFP:LN
1,255.30
GBp
3.80
0.30%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,241.70 - 1,298.10
1年トータルリターン
-0.20%
年初来リターン
-1.93%
前日終値
1,259.10
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,255.3
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 04/30/2013)
284.400
設定日
11/15/2000
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Lincoln UK Fixed Interest Pension Fund is an open-end pension fund registered in the United Kingdom.
住所Ignis Asset Management Ltd
50 Bothwell Street
Glasgow G2 6HRU
United Kingdom
電話番号Fon: +44 (0) 20 7545 6000
Webサイト
-