Santander FI Sant-Ligas Rend
LIGASRF:BZ
17.43
BRL
0.00
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
16.02 - 17.43
1年トータルリターン
8.81%
年初来リターン
1.22%
前日終値
17.42
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
17.42623
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/09/2018)
154.709
設定日
11/29/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
EDUARDO ALVES DE CASTRO
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SANBREF:BZ
Santander FI Renda Fixa Refe
|145.69
|50.87 百万
|28.04
|
LW810668:COR
|2.40 千
|22.18 百万
|12.23
|
EK690488:COR
|1.48 千
|13.68 百万
|7.54
|
EK904757:COR
|300.00
|2.77 百万
|1.53
|
AM463996:COR
|1.26 百万
|1.32 百万
|0.73
|
AM319286:COR
|120.00
|1.24 百万
|0.69
|
AN229677:COR
|64.00
|651.64 千
|0.36
|
EJ506725:COR
|510.00
|546.18 千
|0.30
|
AL582326:COR
|500.00 千
|506.88 千
|0.28
企業概要
Santander FI Sant-Ligas Renda Fixa Credito Privado is an open-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in fixed-income securities that are related to domestic interest rates and/or price indexes, directly or through derivatives.
住所Santander Brasil Gestao de Recursos
Av Pres Juscelino Kubitschek
2041 E 2235 Bloco A 18 Andar
Vila Olimpia
Sao Paulo, SP
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.santander.com.br