Santander FI Sant-Ligas Rend

LIGASRF:BZ
17.43
BRL
0.00
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
16.02 - 17.43
1年トータルリターン
8.81%
年初来リターン
1.22%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
17.42623
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/09/2018)
154.709
設定日
11/29/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
EDUARDO ALVES DE CASTRO
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
SANBREF:BZ
Santander FI Renda Fixa Refe
145.69 50.87 百万 28.04
LW810668:COR
2.40 千 22.18 百万 12.23
EK690488:COR
1.48 千 13.68 百万 7.54
EK904757:COR
300.00 2.77 百万 1.53
AM463996:COR
1.26 百万 1.32 百万 0.73
AM319286:COR
120.00 1.24 百万 0.69
AN229677:COR
64.00 651.64 千 0.36
EJ506725:COR
510.00 546.18 千 0.30
AL582326:COR
500.00 千 506.88 千 0.28
企業概要
Santander FI Sant-Ligas Renda Fixa Credito Privado is an open-end fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in fixed-income securities that are related to domestic interest rates and/or price indexes, directly or through derivatives.
住所
Santander Brasil Gestao de Recursos
Av Pres Juscelino Kubitschek
2041 E 2235 Bloco A 18 Andar
Vila Olimpia
Sao Paulo, SP
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.santander.com.br