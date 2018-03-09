Union Investment Luxembourg

LIGAPTC:LX
42.19
EUR
0.10
0.24%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
41.54 - 43.10
1年トータルリターン
1.06%
年初来リターン
-0.68%
前日終値
42.09
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
42.19
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
181.807
設定日
04/01/2015
直近配当額 ( 01/02/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CARSTEN PAURA
定額申込手数料
2.50%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.95%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
UNIGCSI:LX
UniInstitutional Global Conv
37.00 千 4.20 百万 2.32
QUEMEIE:LX
ｸｵﾆｱﾑ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ･ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝSICAV-新興
2.70 千 2.95 百万 1.63
EG914218:COR
2.00 千 2.49 百万 1.38
EJ591894:COR
2.00 千 2.42 百万 1.34
EK011397:COR
2.00 千 2.40 百万 1.33
EJ137500:COR
2.00 千 2.26 百万 1.25
EK471087:COR
2.00 千 2.13 百万 1.18
EK693573:COR
2.00 千 2.09 百万 1.15
EK708997:COR
2.00 千 2.03 百万 1.12
EK328970:COR
1.70 千 1.91 百万 1.06
企業概要
Liga Portfolio Concept is an open-end fund incorporated in Germany. The Fund's objective is to achieve a performance which leads to a capital appreciation. The Fund invests in international equities, convertible bonds, corporate bonds, governmental bonds, index loans, green bonds and options.
住所
Union Investment Luxembourg S.A.
308, route d'Esch
L-1471 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号
352-264-08600
Webサイト
www.union-investment.lu