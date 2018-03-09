Union Investment Luxembourg
LIGAPTC:LX
42.19
EUR
0.10
0.24%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
41.54 - 43.10
1年トータルリターン
1.06%
年初来リターン
-0.68%
前日終値
42.09
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
42.19
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
181.807
設定日
04/01/2015
直近配当額 ( 01/02/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CARSTEN PAURA
定額申込手数料
2.50%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.95%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
UNIGCSI:LX
UniInstitutional Global Conv
|37.00 千
|4.20 百万
|2.32
|
QUEMEIE:LX
ｸｵﾆｱﾑ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ･ｾﾚｸｼｮﾝSICAV-新興
|2.70 千
|2.95 百万
|1.63
|
EG914218:COR
|2.00 千
|2.49 百万
|1.38
|
EJ591894:COR
|2.00 千
|2.42 百万
|1.34
|
EK011397:COR
|2.00 千
|2.40 百万
|1.33
|
EJ137500:COR
|2.00 千
|2.26 百万
|1.25
|
EK471087:COR
|2.00 千
|2.13 百万
|1.18
|
EK693573:COR
|2.00 千
|2.09 百万
|1.15
|
EK708997:COR
|2.00 千
|2.03 百万
|1.12
|
EK328970:COR
|1.70 千
|1.91 百万
|1.06
企業概要
Liga Portfolio Concept is an open-end fund incorporated in Germany. The Fund's objective is to achieve a performance which leads to a capital appreciation. The Fund invests in international equities, convertible bonds, corporate bonds, governmental bonds, index loans, green bonds and options.
住所Union Investment Luxembourg S.A.
308, route d'Esch
L-1471 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-264-08600
Webサイトwww.union-investment.lu