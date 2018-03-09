LIGA-Pax-Corporates-Union
LIGAPCU:LX
43.75
EUR
0.03
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
43.12 - 44.07
1年トータルリターン
2.40%
年初来リターン
-0.21%
前日終値
43.78
52週レンジ
43.12 - 44.07
1年トータルリターン
2.11%
年初来リターン
-0.21%
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Foreign Corporate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
43.75
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
138.034
設定日
01/25/2005
直近配当額 ( 01/02/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
0.76%
企業概要
LIGA-Pax-Corporates-Union is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve a consistent return while keeping economic and political risks in consideration. The Fund invests in bonds of companies that are included in the Ethical Index Euro Corporate Bond.
住所Union Investment Luxembourg S.A.
308, route d'Esch
L-1471 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-264-08600
Webサイトwww.union-investment.lu