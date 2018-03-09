Lord Abbett Inflation Focuse
LIFVX:US
NASDAQ GM
11.91
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
11.78 - 12.20
1年トータルリターン
2.01%
年初来リターン
0.79%
前日終値
11.91
ファンド分類
Inflation Protected
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
11.91
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
1.228
設定日
07/01/2015
直近配当額 ( 03/09/2018)
0.00394274
直近配当利回り（税込）
4.10%
ファンドマネージャ
KEWJIN YUOH / ROBERT A LEE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828VK:GOV
|15.33 千
|15.35 百万
|1.29
|
!!01Z6TS:MTG
|8.26 千
|8.33 百万
|0.70
|
!!02AUEH:MTG
|7.85 千
|8.03 百万
|0.67
|
EH369834:COR
|7.40 千
|7.72 百万
|0.65
|
EJ481385:COR
|6.79 千
|7.01 百万
|0.59
|
912828WC:GOV
|6.01 千
|6.05 百万
|0.51
|
!!028L51:MTG
|5.82 千
|5.86 百万
|0.49
|
EG410280:COR
|5.48 千
|5.78 百万
|0.49
|
!!02BHB6:MTG
|5.77 千
|5.75 百万
|0.48
|
EJ527344:COR
|5.18 千
|5.67 百万
|0.48
企業概要
Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund aims to provide investment returns that exceed the rate of inflation in the U.S. economy over a full economic cycle. The Fund invests in combining inflation-linked derivatives and inflation-indexed fixed income securities with a portfolio of fixed income securities.
住所Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号1-888-522-2388
Webサイトwww.lordabbett.com