Lebanon Income Fund USD Segr
LIFUSDA:KY
104.0672
USD
更新日時 2018/02/28
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
103.4427 - 106.3697
1年トータルリターン
2.36%
年初来リターン
-0.07%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Lebanon
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/28/2018)
104.0672
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 02/28/2018)
32.223
設定日
11/10/2016
直近配当額 ( 01/12/2018)
0.322
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.62%
ファンドマネージャ
JIMMY KOUDIM
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lebanon Income Fund USD Segregated Portfolio is an open-end fund incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The investment objective of the Fund is primarily the preservation of capital while seeking to generate an optimal risk-adjusted return and provide income by investing mainly in Lebanese fixed-income securities.
住所LF Funds SPC
190 Elgin Avenue
George Town
Grand Cayman KY1-9001
Cayman Islands
電話番号-
Webサイト
-