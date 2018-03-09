Lord Abbett Inflation Focuse

LIFTX:US
NASDAQ GM
11.91
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
11.78 - 12.20
1年トータルリターン
1.83%
年初来リターン
0.75%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Inflation Protected
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
11.91
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
1.228
設定日
07/01/2015
直近配当額 ( 03/09/2018)
0.00377702
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.94%
ファンドマネージャ
KEWJIN YUOH / ROBERT A LEE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
912828VK:GOV
15.33 千 15.35 百万 1.29
!!01Z6TS:MTG
8.26 千 8.33 百万 0.70
!!02AUEH:MTG
7.85 千 8.03 百万 0.67
EH369834:COR
7.40 千 7.72 百万 0.65
EJ481385:COR
6.79 千 7.01 百万 0.59
912828WC:GOV
6.01 千 6.05 百万 0.51
!!028L51:MTG
5.82 千 5.86 百万 0.49
EG410280:COR
5.48 千 5.78 百万 0.49
!!02BHB6:MTG
5.77 千 5.75 百万 0.48
EJ527344:COR
5.18 千 5.67 百万 0.48
企業概要
Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund aims to provide investment returns that exceed the rate of inflation in the U.S. economy over a full economic cycle by investing in combining inflation-linked derivatives and inflation-indexed fixed income securities with a portfolio of fixed income securities.
住所
Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号
1-888-522-2388
Webサイト
www.lordabbett.com