Life Fund - Term Sheet
LIFETIV:MP
1.875
USD
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.622 - 2.089
1年トータルリターン
17.85%
年初来リターン
-9.51%
ファンド分類
India
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
India
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
1.875
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/08/2018)
5.302
設定日
05/26/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Life Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Mauritius. The Fund aims to deliver steady long-term compounding returns from a portfolio of exceptionally high-quality companies that have demonstrated superior capital efficiency in India. The Fund is structured as a commingled fund under the unbrella fund, India Emerging Opportunities Fund.
住所India Value Investments Limited
IFS Court, Twenty Eight
Cybercity, Ebene
Mauritius
電話番号Phone : (230) 4673000
Webサイトwww.invil.mu