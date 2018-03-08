Life High Yield Bonds A
LIFEHYBA:SS
129.47
SEK
0.39
0.30%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
121.50 - 130.30
1年トータルリターン
5.62%
年初来リターン
1.40%
前日終値
129.08
ファンド分類
High Yield Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
129.4703
資産総額 (百万 SEK) ( 02/10/2014)
174.000
設定日
09/10/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK068199:COR
|800.00
|6.17 百万
|4.47
|
AM266843:COR
|6.00 千
|5.68 百万
|4.11
|
EF230685:COR
|700.00
|5.55 百万
|4.02
|
JK963589:COR
|5.00 千
|5.36 百万
|3.88
|
AN461428:COR
|620.56
|5.23 百万
|3.78
|
AN805963:COR
|600.00
|5.22 百万
|3.78
|
QZ525824:COR
|500.00
|5.06 百万
|3.66
|
AO907324:COR
|500.00
|4.88 百万
|3.53
|
AL011213:COR
|500.00
|4.38 百万
|3.17
|
JK267332:COR
|500.00
|4.37 百万
|3.16
企業概要
Life High Yield Bonds is an open-end fund domiciled in Sweden. The goal is to achieve predictable returns at low risk through a combination of interest, and capital gains. The Fund invests globally in high-yield corporate bonds, government bonds, money market instruments and bonds issued by municipalities and housing institutions.
住所Engelbrektsgatan 9-11
Box 3526, SE-103 69
Stockholm, Sweden
電話番号+46 8 21 69 48
Webサイトwww.lifefunds.com