Life High Yield Bonds A

LIFEHYBA:SS
129.47
SEK
0.39
0.30%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
121.50 - 130.30
1年トータルリターン
5.62%
年初来リターン
1.40%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
129.08
52週レンジ
121.50 - 130.30
1年トータルリターン
5.42%
年初来リターン
1.40%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
High Yield Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
129.4703
資産総額 (百万 SEK) ( 02/10/2014)
174.000
設定日
09/10/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EK068199:COR
800.00 6.17 百万 4.47
AM266843:COR
6.00 千 5.68 百万 4.11
EF230685:COR
700.00 5.55 百万 4.02
JK963589:COR
5.00 千 5.36 百万 3.88
AN461428:COR
620.56 5.23 百万 3.78
AN805963:COR
600.00 5.22 百万 3.78
QZ525824:COR
500.00 5.06 百万 3.66
AO907324:COR
500.00 4.88 百万 3.53
AL011213:COR
500.00 4.38 百万 3.17
JK267332:COR
500.00 4.37 百万 3.16
企業概要
Life High Yield Bonds is an open-end fund domiciled in Sweden. The goal is to achieve predictable returns at low risk through a combination of interest, and capital gains. The Fund invests globally in high-yield corporate bonds, government bonds, money market instruments and bonds issued by municipalities and housing institutions.
住所
Engelbrektsgatan 9-11
Box 3526, SE-103 69
Stockholm, Sweden
電話番号
+46 8 21 69 48
Webサイト
www.lifefunds.com