Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0711:AU
1.1803
AUD
0.0002
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.0790 - 1.2245
1年トータルリターン
8.45%
年初来リターン
-0.24%
前日終値
1.1805
52週レンジ
1.0790 - 1.2245
1年トータルリターン
8.74%
年初来リターン
-0.24%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.1803
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
1.589
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
0.00%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - Vanguard Intl Shares Index Fund Hedged AUD is a unit trust incorporated in Australia.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700