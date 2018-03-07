Lifeplan Education Fund - UB
LIF0161:AU
1.0676
AUD
0.0001
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/07
Total Assets (m -) (on 02/28/2018)
3.987
設定日
06/21/2012
前日終値
1.0675
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 02/28/2018)
3.987
設定日
06/21/2012
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
0.95%
企業概要
Lifeplan Education Fund - UBS Cash Open is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide investors with a return (before management costs) equivalent to the Bloomberg AusBond Bank Bill Index (Benchmark) when measured over rolling 12 month periods.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700