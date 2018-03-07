Lifeplan Education Fund - Pe
LIF0160:AU
1.6210
AUD
0.0082
0.50%
商品分類
Unit Trust
1.5177 - 1.6652
1.6292
1.5177 - 1.6652
Unit Trust
Blend Broad Market
Equity
オーストラリア
1.621
8.062
06/01/2012
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.00%
1.69%
Lifeplan Education Fund - Perpetual Industrial Share Open is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide long term capital growth and regular income through investment in quality Australian industrial shares. The fund The Fund aims to outperform the S&P/ASX 300 Industrials Accumulation Index (before fees and taxes) over rolling three-year periods.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700