Lifeplan Education Fund - ML
LIF0157:AU
1.6483
AUD
0.0043
0.26%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.4967 - 1.6786
前日終値
1.6526
52週レンジ
1.4967 - 1.6786
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.6483
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
6.025
設定日
05/30/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.63%
企業概要
Lifeplan Education Fund - MLC Horizon 6 Share Open is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide a return higher than its benchmark over four-year periods. The portfolio invests in growth assets and may have minimal exposure to defensive assets through its alternative investments.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700