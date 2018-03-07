Lifeplan Education Fund - ML
LIF0155:AU
1.2237
AUD
0.0014
0.11%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.2029 - 1.2322
前日終値
1.2251
1.2029 - 1.2322
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.2237
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
3.385
設定日
05/30/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.59%
企業概要
Lifeplan Education Fund - MLC Horizon 2 Capital Stable Open is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide a return higher than its benchmark over three-year periods. The portfolio has a strong bias to defensive assets and some exposure to growth assets.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700