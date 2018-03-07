Lifeplan Education Fund - BT
LIF0151:AU
1.5343
AUD
0.0043
0.28%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.4013 - 1.5578
前日終値
1.5386
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.5343
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
3.268
設定日
07/15/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.95%
経費率
1.68%
企業概要
Lifeplan Education Fund - BT Future Goals Open is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's objective is to provide a return (before fees and taxes) that exceeds the return from its specified benchmark over the recommended investment timeframe and primarily provide capital growth. The Fund in a range of asset types.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700