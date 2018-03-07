Lifeplan Education Fund - BT
LIF0150:AU
1.4325
AUD
0.0034
0.24%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.3311 - 1.4531
前日終値
1.4359
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.4325
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
5.113
設定日
05/01/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
STUART ELIOT
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.56%
企業概要
Lifeplan Education Fund - BT Active Balanced Open is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide a return (before fees, costs and taxes) that exceeds the Fund's benchmark over the medium to long term. The Fund invests in growth and defensive assets.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700