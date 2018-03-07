Lifeplan Education Fund - BT
LIF0149:AU
1.2271
AUD
0.0008
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.1856 - 1.2371
前日終値
1.2279
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.2271
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
2.673
設定日
07/18/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
STUART ELIOT
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.83%
経費率
1.68%
企業概要
Lifeplan Education Fund - BT Conservative Outlook Open is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide a return (before fees, costs and taxes) that exceeds The Fund's benchmark over the medium term. The Fund in a range of asset types and markets.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700