Lifeplan Education Fund - AM
LIF0147:AU
1.2495
AUD
0.0004
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.2173 - 1.2581
前日終値
1.2499
52週レンジ
1.2173 - 1.2581
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.2495
資産総額 (千 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
694.074
設定日
05/15/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.67%
企業概要
Lifeplan Education Fund - AMP Capital Conservative Open is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide investors with capital stability. The Fund's blend of investment sectors is managed within a strategic asset allocation mix.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700