Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0144:AU
1.3807
AUD
0.0034
0.25%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.3323 - 1.3953
前日終値
1.3841
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.3807
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 01/31/2018)
10.466
設定日
07/02/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
0.99%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - Managed Investment Open is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide growth over the medium term through investment in a diversified portfolio of defensive and growth assets. Lifeplan is responsible for the construction of the Lifeplan Managed Investment option and its objective.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700