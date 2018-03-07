Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0143:AU
1.1363
AUD
0.0009
0.08%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.1060 - 1.1392
前日終値
1.1372
52週レンジ
1.1060 - 1.1392
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.1363
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
1.762
設定日
05/22/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
0.00%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - CFS Enhanced Yield Open is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to actively manage investor capital to target a total return of 3% pa above the Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate over three years. The Fund will in assets including cash, bonds, capital notes and equity income strategies.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700