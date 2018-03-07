Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0139:AU
1.5124
AUD
0.0027
0.18%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.4223 - 1.5345
前日終値
1.5151
52週レンジ
1.4223 - 1.5345
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.5124
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
17.367
設定日
05/24/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.57%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - FirstChoice Growth Open is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's objective is to provide long term capital growth with less fluctuations of returns than high growth investment options. The Fund aims to outperform the composite benchmark over rolling three-year periods before fees and taxes.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700