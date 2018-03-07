Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0136:AU
1.4820
AUD
0.0094
0.63%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.3666 - 1.5243
前日終値
1.4914
52週レンジ
1.3666 - 1.5243
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Value Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
オーストラリア
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.482
資産総額 (千 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
974.673
設定日
05/22/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DOUGAL MAPLE-BROWN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
0.00%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - Advance Maple-Brown Abbott Imputation Open is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide a tax effective income stream and long term capital growth from a wide range of shares listed, or expected to be listed, on the Australian Securities Exchange.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700