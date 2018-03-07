Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0135:AU
1.1705
AUD
0.0012
0.10%
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.1522 - 1.1776
前日終値
1.1693
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.1705
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
4.363
設定日
05/08/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
0.86%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - Vanguard Int Fixed Interest Index Hedged Open is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to track the return (income and capital appreciation) of the Bloomberg Barclays Capital Global Trea- sury Index hedged into Australian dollars before taking into account fees, expe- nses and tax.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700