Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0133:AU
1.5265
AUD
0.0097
0.63%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.4277 - 1.5583
前日終値
1.5362
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
オーストラリア
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.5265
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
30.767
設定日
05/08/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
0.78%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - Vanguard Australian Shares Index Open is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund seeks to track the return (income and capital appreciation) of the S&P/ASX 300 Index before fund fees, expenses & tax.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700