Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0132:AU
1.1285
AUD
0.0013
0.12%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.1057 - 1.1332
前日終値
1.1272
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
オーストラリア
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.1285
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
10.661
設定日
05/08/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
0.84%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - Vanguard Australian Fixed Interest Index Open is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund seeks to track the return (income and capital appreciation) of the UBS Composite Bond IndexTM before fund fees and expenses.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700