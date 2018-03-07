Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0131:AU
1.6214
AUD
0.0081
0.50%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.5254 - 1.6658
1年トータルリターン
4.07%
年初来リターン
-2.49%
前日終値
1.6295
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Value Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
オーストラリア
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.6214
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
17.299
設定日
05/23/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.59%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - Perpetual Industrial Share Open is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's objective is to provide long term capital growth through investment in international shares and other securities.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700