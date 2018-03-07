Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0129:AU
1.2431
AUD
0.0009
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.2056 - 1.2530
1年トータルリターン
3.08%
年初来リターン
-0.45%
前日終値
1.2440
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.2431
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
8.393
設定日
07/31/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.50%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - Perpetual Conservative Growth Open is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide moderate growth over the medium term and income through investment in a diversified portfolio with an emphasis on cash, enhanced cash and fixed income securities.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700