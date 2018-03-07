Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0126:AU
1.3571
AUD
0.0018
0.13%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.2881 - 1.3677
前日終値
1.3589
52週レンジ
1.2881 - 1.3677
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.3571
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
13.464
設定日
06/04/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.55%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - MLC Horizon 3 Conservative Growth Open is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's objective is to provide a return higher than its benchmark (before fees) over 3 year periods. The Fund aims to achieve this by actively managing the portfolio including reducing risk in the investment option if market risk is high.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700