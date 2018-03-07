Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0125:AU
1.2432
AUD
0.0014
0.11%
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.2164 - 1.2512
前日終値
1.2446
1.2164 - 1.2512
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.2432
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
12.012
設定日
05/17/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.50%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - MLC Horizon 2 Capital Stable Open is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to grow wealth for a low to moderate level of expected volatility and to provide a regular income stream with some tax advantages.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700