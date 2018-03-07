Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0124:AU
1.3919
AUD
0.0033
0.24%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.3060 - 1.4214
前日終値
1.3952
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.3919
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 01/31/2018)
3.820
設定日
09/27/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
STUART ELIOT
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
0.00%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - BT Active Balanced Open is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide a return (before fees, costs and taxes) that exceeds the Fund's benchmark over the medium to long term. The Fund invests in growth and defensive assets.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700