Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0123:AU
1.1129
AUD
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.0953 - 1.1129
前日終値
1.1129
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
オーストラリア
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.1129
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
17.605
設定日
05/01/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
0.85%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - BT Enhanced Cash Open is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide a return (before fees and taxes) that exceeds its benchmark over the recommended investment timeframe.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700