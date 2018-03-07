Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0120:AU
1.4938
AUD
0.0018
0.12%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.4047 - 1.5088
1年トータルリターン
6.15%
年初来リターン
0.00%
前日終値
1.4956
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.4938
資産総額 (千 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
365.026
設定日
08/06/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.57%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - AMP Capital Future Directions Balanced Fund is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's objective is to provide moderate to high returns over the long term through a diversified portfolio, with a bias towards growth assets such as shares, property and alternative assets.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700