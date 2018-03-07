Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0116:AU
1.8666
AUD
0.0031
0.17%
商品分類
Unit Trust
1年トータルリターン
15.03%
年初来リターン
0.44%
前日終値
1.8697
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.8666
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
19.922
設定日
05/11/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ANDREW MCRAE CLIFFORD / WILLIAM KERR STEPHEN NEILSON "
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
2.14%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - Platinum International Open is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's objective is to provide capital growth over the long term through searching out undervalued listed (and unlisted) investments around the world.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700