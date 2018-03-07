Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0114:AU
1.8667
AUD
0.0274
1.45%
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.6476 - 1.9564
前日終値
1.8941
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
オーストラリア
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.8667
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
1.194
設定日
07/19/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
3.29%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - CFS Geared Australian Share Core is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's aim is to magnify long term returns by borrowing The Fund's aim is to, predominantly, in a selection of Australian companies within the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700