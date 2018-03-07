Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0113:AU
1.0879
AUD
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/07
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 02/28/2018)
21.063
設定日
07/19/2010
52週レンジ
1.0772 - 1.0879
前日終値
1.0879
52週レンジ
1.0772 - 1.0879
残存期間
-
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 02/28/2018)
21.063
設定日
07/19/2010
ファンドマネージャ
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
0.54%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - CFS Premium Cash is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's aim is to outperform (before tax and fees and assuming income as reinvested) the returns of Australian money markets over rolling two year periods as measured by the Reserve Bank of Australia Cash Rate.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700