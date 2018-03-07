Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0112:AU
1.5178
AUD
0.0014
0.09%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.4521 - 1.5593
前日終値
1.5192
ファンド分類
Foreign Value
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.5178
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
1.413
設定日
08/17/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.75%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - Australian Unity Wingate Global Equity Income is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to deliver strong returns over the medium to long term. The Fund invests in global listed and unlisted equities.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700