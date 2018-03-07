Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0111:AU
1.7010
AUD
0.0111
0.65%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.4987 - 1.7310
前日終値
1.7121
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
オーストラリア
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.701
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
1.036
設定日
05/22/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.56%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - Platypus Australian Equities is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to deliver strong returns over the medium to long term through a high conviction approach by investing in fewer stocks with a larger proportion of assets invested into each stock.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700