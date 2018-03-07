Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0109:AU
1.4264
AUD
0.0010
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.3742 - 1.4485
前日終値
1.4274
ファンド分類
Physical Assets
運用アセットクラス
Real Estate
重視地域
オーストラリア
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.4264
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
6.111
設定日
06/21/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ALEX FISHER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.54%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - Australian Unity Property Income is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to provide consistent returns by investing across a range of property asset types and cash.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700