Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0108:AU
1.1121
AUD
0.0001
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.0949 - 1.1124
前日終値
1.1120
52週レンジ
1.0949 - 1.1124
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
オーストラリア
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.1121
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
2.076
設定日
07/19/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.30%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - Australian Unity Vianova Strategic Fixed Interest is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aim is to deliver positive returns regardless of the performance of the broader market. The Fund invests in different types of fixed interest securities and cash, which is actively managed to take advantage of dynamic market conditions.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700