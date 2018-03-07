Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0106:AU
1.2196
AUD
0.0017
0.14%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.1466 - 1.2343
前日終値
1.2213
52週レンジ
1.1466 - 1.2343
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.2196
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
1.236
設定日
07/19/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.63%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - AMP Capital Responsible Invest Leaders Balanced is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's objective is to provide a total return above the benchmark on a rolling 5 year basis. The Fund is diversified across all asset types with a focus on ethical investment.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700