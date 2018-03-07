Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0105:AU
1.5312
AUD
0.0036
0.23%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.4094 - 1.5543
前日終値
1.5348
1.4094 - 1.5543
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.5312
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
4.066
設定日
07/19/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.58%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - Advance High Growth Multi-Blend is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's objective is to provide superior total returns (before fees and taxes) over the long term through capital growth by investing primarily in growth assets.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700