Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0104:AU
1.4568
AUD
0.0031
0.21%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.3508 - 1.4758
前日終値
1.4599
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.4568
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
7.664
設定日
05/18/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.53%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - Advance Growth Multi-Blend is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's objective is to provide moderate to high total returns (before fees and taxes) over the medium to long term largely through capital growth by investing in a mix of growth and defensive assets.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700