Lifeplan Tax Minimiser Inves
LIF0103:AU
1.8793
AUD
0.0055
0.29%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.7769 - 1.9192
前日終値
1.8848
52週レンジ
1.7769 - 1.9192
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.8793
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
21.403
設定日
10/01/2000
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.50%
企業概要
Lifeplan Tax Minimiser Investment Bond - Growth Investment Fund is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's objective is to provide long term capital growth with less fluctuations of returns than high growth investment options. The Fund aims to outperform the composite benchmark over rolling three-year periods before fees and taxes.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700