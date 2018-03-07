Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0098:AU
1.2969
AUD
0.0014
0.11%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.2301 - 1.3077
前日終値
1.2983
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.2969
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
13.426
設定日
06/12/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.34%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - Advance Moderate Multi-Blend is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's objective is to provide relatively stable total returns (before fees and taxes) over the short to medium term, with some capital growth over the long term through a diversified mix of growth and defensive assets.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700