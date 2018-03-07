Lifeplan NextGen Investments
LIF0097:AU
1.1845
AUD
0.0006
0.05%
更新日時 2018/03/07
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.1439 - 1.1920
前日終値
1.1851
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/07/2018)
1.1845
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
14.955
設定日
07/19/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
1.28%
企業概要
Lifeplan NextGen Investments - Advance Defensive Multi-Blend is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's objective is to provide secure income with a low risk of capital loss over the short to medium term, with some capital growth over the long term. The Fund invests in a diverse mix of assets.
住所Lifeplan Funds Management Ltd
GPO Box 89
Adelaide SA 5001
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-8-8236-4700